Fish out my son’s murderer, father begs police

By Paul Efiong

A bereaved father who lost his only son has written a strong worded petition to Edo State Commissioner of Police accusing the police for not doing enough to fish out the person accused to be responsible for the mysterious death of his son.

Mohammad Abbas, a native of Monguno District of Borno State, who spoke to newsmen after submitting the petition at the police command headquarters in Benin City, seeks assistance of the media to help put pressure on the police to expedite action in tracking the killer of his son Abubakar.

He said he was at his farm that fateful day, December 20, 2015, when one Malam Garba, a native of his home town who works as a driver called him to inform him that some persons from Benin where around to see him.

The men introduced themselves as neighbours to his son in Benin city, and that the son Abubakar was found dead in his room.

They narrated that the previous day before Abubakar’s death, one Alex Osariemen and the deceased where seen together going to a burial function at Ugbiyoko town in Benin City. After the burial, Alex couldn’t return to his own house that night because of activities of hoodlums in the area; and so his friend, Abubakar offered that he slept over in his house.

Malam Abbas added: “In the morning, some of Abubakar’s friends, who hawk wares together with him at the Oba Market axis of Kings’ Square, came to wake him up for the day’s business. After persistent knock on the door, Alex Osariemen appeared and told them that friend, his host and friend was asleep in his room. But my son was found dead in his room; and we believe Alex had questions to answer.”

The Abbas’ family believes that the police didn’t do enough to bring Alex Osariemen to book because as soon as he was granted bail, he fled the country.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police Command’s

spokesperson said he could not make any comment on the issue because they are yet to be briefed by the division that handled the case initially.

While family of Abubakar Mohammed Abbas is crying out loud for justice to be done, a friend of the prime suspect, who pleaded for anonymity, told our correspondent that “Alex Osariemen is somewhere in the world trying to save his neck and waiting for God to vindicate his innocence.”