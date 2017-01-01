Fleeing Boko Haram trying to sneak into safe areas, Ganduje warns

Share This





















•Urges more vigilance

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduja has called for more alert and extra vigilance, alerting that fleeing insurgents are trying to sneak into other safe areas.

Governor Ganduje who made the call yesterday in a New Year statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture Kano State, Malam Muhammad Garba, urged Nigeriansto report any strange and suspicious person or object to the nearest security agencies.

While wishing Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year, the governor congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the gallant and heroic capture of the dreaded Sambisa forest by the troops recently which signaled the final subdue of the insurgents.

“It is certainly heartwarming in view of the fact that Kano State has been one of the states worst affected by the activities of these insurgents,” Ganduje said.

The governors New Year message read in part; “In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. All blessings be to our beloved Prophet Muhammad, his family and companions till the Last Day

“I feel highly delighted to welcome everyone in our great State to the New Year 2017. It is my humble prayer that the year will be full of opportunities, blessings and happiness for all of us

“The past year has indeed been not very smooth to many of us in view of the challenging realities we find ourselves in as a result of the current economic recession in the country. I am however quite optimistic that with the dogged commitment of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, to turn around the economy after many years of mismanagement, good days are very close by

“It is no doubt that our administration, like all other states in the federation, is feeling the crunch as a result of the dwindling revenue from the federation account. That notwithstanding however, we have been able to judiciously utilize the little we are receiving along with our internally generated revenue to initiate and finance laudable and beneficial projects and programmes that positively touched the lives of the people. We have been doing that and we will continue to do it for the general development of Kano State.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our commitment in this direction is very clear particularly in terms of completion of inherited projects, initiation of numerous new roads and bridges, underpass and flyover, water supply, health, agriculture youth and women development, education, rural development, sanitation and environmental protection.

“In this regard, I must thank you all for your understanding and support for our policies as well as urge you to continue to pay your taxes as and when due to enable us executes more meaningful projects for the improvement of the welfare of our people.”