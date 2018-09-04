Flood: Body of soldier who died rescuing woman recovered

Share This





















The body of Warrant Officer, Marcell Nwankwo of the Nigerian Army, who died while trying to rescue a woman in a flood on Thursday in Kebbi, has been recovered.

The body of late Nwankwo, of 223 Light Tank Battalion, Nigerian Army Zuru, was recovered at Unashi village of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

Both the soldier and the woman died in the flood on August 30.

Already, Governor Atiku Bagudu had visited the Army barrack to condole with the commandant and family of the victim.

He described the deceased as a quintessential soldier who died in the service of humanity.

“Nwankwo sacrificed his life in the course of protecting someone’s life, if all Nigerians will emulate this soldier and protect one another, no nation will be better than us,” the governor said.

This is even as the the Kebbi State Government on Tuesday confirmed the death of nine others in two separate flood disasters across the state.

A statement by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Atiku Bagudu issued in Birnin Kebbi, said the flood occurred in two local government areas on Thursday.

He listed the communities affected as Kanya village in Danko Wasagu Local Government and Mahuta in Fakai Local Government.(NAN)