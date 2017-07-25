Flood displaces 5 Communities in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Floods have displaced residents across communities in Etsako Central Local Government Areas of Edo state.

This followed a prolonged rainfall which compelled villagers to escape from their abound to other nearby villages.

The affected areas are Ekperi, Ofukpo, Osomegbe, Udaba and Farmlands were swept away even as farmers braved the flood to harvest their crops.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who visited the communities to ascertain the level of destruction, promised to provide relief materials to the affected victims.

Obaseki who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, led officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and officers from Etsako central Local Government Area in Fugar to visit the flood affected areas.

He urged indigenes of other communities living around the River Niger to relocate before the rains intensify.

At Ofukpo community, Obaseki told the affected victims that his visit was for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage and to sensitize the indigenes on the need to relocate to safe areas.

He said the water was fast increasing by the day and taking over communities to avoid damages and casualties.

Obaseki who also visited the resettlement hostel built by the Federal Government at Ekperi for flood relief and rehabilitation victims said immediate work would begin in the resettlement hostel.

He assured that the state government would have to clean up the building with a view to activating it to make it conducive for victims to live in.

Addressing newsme yesterday, he said, “Those affected need to realised that they need to move from the environment. We need to activist the hostel for them to move in. We have mobilised NEMA to move. We will do the needful to cushion the effect of the flooding.

“We cannot get the statistics of those affected now. Victims are scattered across the whole place. As soon as we get to the settlement hostel, we can then know how many persons were affected”, he said.

A victim at Osomegbe, Mr. Abdullahi Abbas, appealed to the state government to ameliorate their suffering by providing succor for them.

He said their properties and farm crops have been submerged by the flood.