Flood: Jigawa establishes local emergency committees

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state government established Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMCO) across the 27 local government areas in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Babura stated this while speaking to news men yesterday in Dutse.

He explained that, the move followed the focus made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Jigawa is among the states to have witnessed flood disaster this year.

His words; “about 18 local government areas are along river Hadejia which is one of the rivers focused to floods and affect communities and farmland along the river”.

According to him “the Local Emergency Committee (LEMCO) would responds on all disasters and emergencies matters at the same time reports to the state’s office with accurate information”.

“The LEMCO would be equips with all the necessary funds and material to handle minor reliefs activities to certain level and reports to the mother agency for further action if it is above their (LEMCO) “he said.

The executive secretary said recently wing destroyed over 800 house in five village at Babura local government area.