Flood: Senate urges FG to dredge river Niger, Benue, others

By Christiana Ekpa and

Following the recent flood crisis in the country, the senate yesterday urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to commence the dredging and desolation of Rivers Niger, Benue and Hadejia Jamare.

The Upper Chamber equally, urged the federal and state governments to institute strictly land use and environmental planning, including codes and cadastral planning of all urban location under their respective control to ensure proper drainage system and sitting of dwelling and business premises a away from water courses and river channels.

Senate also asked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to design and implement a national integrated community- based in river araea and what channel dredging, and drainage program to cover the entire national riparian network.

It equally urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently mobilize to the location affected by the flood disasters with a view to extending humanitarian and medical assistance to avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases, particularly gastroenteritis and cholera which are very much prevalent in such places.

This followed a motion sponsored by Senator Yahaya A Abdullahi (Kebbi North) on the “Flooding and Flood Control: The need for Urgent Action”

Senator Abbdullahi said the regular recurrence of flooding along nations major rivers and their inland tributaries is the outcome of the siltation and blockage along water channels.

“Senate observe the unacceptable losses of lives, livelihoods, houses, farmland, crops and livestock which over the years have become a major source of impoverishment and destitution of the poorest segment of our people, in both rural and urban areas”

Contributing, the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan said, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has the obligations to ensure that water channels are free for water passage.

He added that, the river channels have disappeared thereby create avenue for water to flow into farmland, houses as well as lost of lives.

He urged the senate to meet with executive with a request for the dredging of the major rivers across the country.

Responding, the senate president while thanking the sponsored of the motion urged the water way managing agency to move into action and prevent the peoples from communicable diseases especially gastroenteritis and cholera.