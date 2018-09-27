Flood: The worst is over, FG assures

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has assured that the incidence of flooding has abated and that the worst was over as water level had consistently gone down especially in Lokoja, Kogi state.

This assurance was given at a briefing after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday.

The council equally approved the sum of N459 million for the procurement of laptops, computers and Laser Printers for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It okayed the sum of N612 million for the augmentation of Cham Dam project in Gombe state.

The sum of $64 million was also approved by the council for the award of contracts for the supply of power to the contiguous communities around the Escravos areas and the Escravos to Lagos Pipeline system.

Briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting, Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, said “l was able to brief Council in the latest flood data. The water level in Lokoja had dropped by 6 centimeters and the water level in Lagdo dam in Cameroon is also that the worst is over, unless if any unforeseen incidence occurs now.

We should be able to see most of the flood waters go down from now on.”

On the Cham Dam, he said “Council today approved the revised total estimated cost for the complete rehabilitation of the Cham dam and development of 100 hectares of irrigation in Balanga local government of Gombe state. This is part of our efforts to complete projects we inherited which started in 2011 and suffered from supply of funds.

Work stopped at about 65% completion, but we need to complete it so we renegotiated the project with the contractors. We therefore brought request for augmentation for N612m. The project is being handled by the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority. It was originally constructed in 1982. It had to be reconstructed. The original contract cost was N832m in 2011.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, who briefed on procurement approvals to the EFCC said “Amongst the approvals, three went to the EFCC. EFCC received approvals for facility maintenance service for their new 10-story building. They got N500m for upkeep and maintenance of the place. They also got approval for procurement of 700 computers, 100 lap tops and 25 laser printers at about N459m. The third one is the purchase of 15 utility vehicles.

They are expanding and need the vehicles for their operations. All the vehicles are from local assembly plants.

FEC also approved 5 water patrol boats for the Nigerian Ports Authority, Marina, Lagos. This is for coastline security.”