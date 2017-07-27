Flooding: Lagos govt gives shanties owners in Obalende 48 hours to relocate

Share This





















From Lucky Lawal , Lagos.

The Lagos State Government today through the office the Lagos State Task Force has issued a 48 hours ultimatum to all owners of illegal structures and shanties including containerized shops around Obalende urging their urgent remover starting from today Tuesday, 25th of July to Thursday 27th of July 2017 or risk demolition.

According to the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, he stated that the initial six month notice given by the Government expired recently but the law permit this new 48hours ‘Abatement Notice’ to be served before any demolition. He also disclosed that these illegal structures and shanties including containerized shops were directly constructed and placed blocking the free flows of drainages and canals around Obalende thereby causing floods whenever it rains.

He said that the perennial flooding experiencing in some parts of the state were not natural but a ‘Man-Made Disaster’ due to carelessness of members of the public by dumping refuse and used tyres into both canals and drainages.

SP Egbeyemi stated further that the present administration is spending much on infrastructural development which includes clearing of drainages and canals across the State but there is the need for an ‘Attitudinal Change’ from members of the public to support the government in securing the environment.

He implored owners of such illegal structures, shanties and containerized shops around Obalende including under bridges to remove them within 48 hours of this notice or have them demolished by the government.

The Chairman hinted that motor mechanics and all other form of unauthorised commercial activuties within Obalende and its environs were also affected by this notice.

SP Egbeyemi who seeks for a total compliance and maximum cooperation from the people around Obalende however advised miscreants and hoodlums around the area to relocate outside the State as anyone arrested would be immediately charge to court for prosecutions.