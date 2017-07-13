Floods: FG releases N1.6bn to 16 states

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to release the sum of N1.6 billion for 16 states ravaged by floods across the country.

The fund, according to the Speacial Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, was to help cushion the effects of the disaster on Nigerians.

He said the money would be taken from thr Federal Governent’s Ecological Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He added the Minister of Finance has been mandated to release the money to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for onward distribution to the affected states.

Those states affected by flood in recent times and expected to benefit from the largesse included: Ekiti, Osun, A/Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa states.