Flush out military oriented laws from constitution, RATTAWU urges NASS

From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

The Radio Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), North East Region has called for the removal of all military oriented laws in the 1999 constitution to pave way for proper democratic government.

The National Vice President RATTAWU North East Region Comrade Muhammad Garba Ningi made the called during the APC National Committee Public hearing on True Federalism held in Bauchi recently,

He said “ RATTAWU North East called for the review of 1999 constitution to flush out all military oriented laws that emanate from decrees and military edits to reflect democratic principles”

Comrade Ningi pointed out that the Union and the cultural sectors believe in true federalism of Nigeria, so we therefore support referendum for the formal restructuring of Nigeria.

Muhammad also said RATTAWU in North support the grand of Local Government autonomy. “The resolution of local government autonomy and independence will no small measure bring back grass roots development of infrastructure and human development as well reduce instances of urbanization and reduce highly endemic corruption “ The Vice Chairman North East said.

Garba Ningi wished the Committee successful conduct, brilliant feedback and ultimate implementation of all meaningful memorandum submitted for the overall interest of the Nation.