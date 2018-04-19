Forgery: Miyetti Allah dismisses Kashuwa, ‘fake Chairman’ in Bauchi

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The Bauchi state executive council of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-Cultural Association have suspended and dismissed one of its member, Alhaji Garba Salleh Kashuwa from the association for allegedly parading himself as the state chairman of the association.

The Chairman of the association in Bauchi state, Alhaji Hussaini Mohammed made this known through a telephone conversation, shortly after their EXCO meeting in Bauchi.

He said Kashuwa has also involved himself in forging the association letter head to write any how, using the name of the association to perpetrated evil act which is against the Fulanis.

He said further that Kashuwa has been using the name to write different types of letters to security agencies for his own benefit.

“He is also forging the letter head, stamp of the national president office to divide the association. He is not part of the association any longer, and if he did nor desist from parading himself we are going to hand him over to security agencies for intervention,” he said.

The Chairman called on Fulanis, government of Bauchi state, individual and organisations to stop dealing with Kashuwa, adding that anybody that do business that relate to the association with him did so on his or her own risk.