Former Nigeria vice president, Alex Ekwueme is dead

By Johnson John

Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, the former vice president of Nigeria has been announced dead.

Igwe Laz Ekwuemey his brother and the traditional ruler of Oko community in Anambra state announced the death on Sunday at exactly 10:00pm in a London clinic.

“The Ekwueme family regret to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme. This sad event occurred at London clinic on Sunday 10:00pm.”

According to report, the deceased had slumped in his residence and was immediately taken to Memfys Neurosurgery hospital Enugu where he relapsed and went into coma. But as soon as he was stabilized in the hospital he was flown to London following the order of President Muhammadu Buhari in an air ambulance last week were he finally gave up at the hour of 10:00pm in London.