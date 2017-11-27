Foundation calls for collective effort to end HIV/AIDS

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

AIDS Health Care Foundation (AHF), has called on all Nigerians to collectively contribute their quota towards stamping out the HIV/AIDS virus.

The NGO made the call at the weekend in Abuja during a film documentary to mark its 30 years anniversary. Speaking on the activities of AFH, the Abuja Clinic Coordinator, Dr. Kema Anthony Onu, said they are working in 38 countries, and have made a lot of impact in those countries.

He said ‘’our activities in Nigeria started in 2011 and we have expanded to many parts of the country.

‘’We have so far tested over one million people and we have over 13 thousand people in care.

‘’We go to hard to reach areas where people find hard to reach. Our people ply dangerous routes. These are genuine cases that people must team up to fight.

‘’This fight is a collect fight and all of us must team up and live the promise of eradicating HIV/AIDS. We must all contribute our quota towards ending the virus by 2030.

Also speaking, UN AID Strategic Adviser, who represented the Country Rep. Modupe Oduwole said the country has come a long way in eradicating the virus.

‘’When we started this struggle, there were no enough drugs but now we have enough drugs that could suppress the virus.

‘’We want people to own up the fight and to continue the advocacy so as to achieve the global target of ending the virus by 2030.

On his part, member representing Akwanga Wamba and Nassarawa Egon federal constituency, Davematics Ombugado, said the government is committed towards ending the cases of HIV/AIDS in the country.

‘’We want to encourage all stakeholders in the country to end the virus. People need to start speaking out. Civil societies and other nongovernmental organisation must champion this fight so as we can collectively do our best.

‘’People need to speak out on the need to increase the funding for health so that funds will be available to buy more drugs and save lives.’’