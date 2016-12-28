Foundation honours late FIRS boss’ mum with free medicals

Share This





















DAGOMO Foundation, a private based, charitable, non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation, will commence its third, two-day free eye, dental, and general medical mission for the elderly in Benin City, Edo State, on December 28.

The medical mission, available to persons aged 60 and above, is being held on late Grace Onaiwu Omoigui’s first posthumous birthday.

Mrs. Omoigui (nee Asemota), teacher, lawyer and philanthropist, passed on last month at a Lagos hospital following complications from multiple gunshot injuries from an armed robbery attack in Benin City, Edo State, on her way from a bank.

She was one month away from her 83rd birthday.

A statement by the foundation said: “This was a project dear to Mom’s heart and the focus of the Foundation primarily on the elderly and the dead was largely her idea,” Mrs. Omogui’s children said in a statement.

“It does form part of her funeral activities given that it happens a few days before. However, our desire is to celebrate her and what she stood for, and to ensure her legacy lives on.”

The foundation will also unveil an ultra modern elderly care centre in a ceremony to be attended by Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor.

“The aim is to create a new social order through a commitment deeply rooted in a passion for development at all levels.

“DAGOMO is currently implementing intervention programmes in areas critical to nation building, but has not received adequate attention from stakeholders.”

Named after Daniel Aiyanyo, former Surveyor-General of the Federation, and Grace Onaiwu Omoigui, DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria LTD/GTE was founded in 2008 but became fully operational in 2013.