Fracas ensues, as APC insists Senator Sani suspended

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

There was pandemonium in Kaduna yesterday when thugs attacked two serving senators in National Assembly and journalists as well.

This is just as the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Sunday, insisted Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District remained suspended.

A statement by Assistant Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono, APC said “having exhausted all avenues available to us in the party, we are left with no option than to uphold the suspension of Comrade Shehu Sani as a member of the party for a period of 11 months.”

The party said by this suspension, Senator Sani is to desist from all party activities until when the suspension is lifted.

The party said it followed the rules and procedure laid down by the party constitution and would defend defend the constitution of the APC at all times.

The party called on all its members to be law abiding.

The two senators attacked are Senator Representing Kaduna North Sulaiman Hunkuyi and Senator Representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani.

Others APC chieftains attacked were two members of the House of Representatives and other members of the party.

Peoples Daily gathered that the thugs numbering about 40 were at the NUJ secretariat around 11:30 am at exact time the lawmakers arrived the venue to express their grievances on the manner the local government delegate congress was conducted in the state on Saturday.

Despite the policemen stationed at the venue the thugs still had their way, and destroyed cars and windows at the secretariat.

The State Police Commissioner, Argyle Abeh visited the venue after the destruction as a camera man of Liberty TV was injured by the thugs.

In a swift reaction to the incident, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai condemned the attacks on journalists, saying nobody will be allowed to stifle freedom of expression.

In a message to the Kaduna State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the government condemned the mob action by hoodlums at the premises of the NUJ on Sunday.

Having been briefed on the situation, the governor expressed sympathy with NUJ and the persons that were harassed by the hoodlums.

The governor directed that the security agencies should investigate and take necessary action against the hoodlums.

The governor also directed security agencies to beef up security at the NUJ secretariat to protect journalists doing their duty.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the governor said that “the media must not be hindered from carrying out their constitutional and professional obligations. The government of Kaduna State upholds the principles of free speech and respects the freedom of expression.

“Politics should not be a desperate game. And desperation should not be visited on journalists or any citizen.”

Aruwan added that the government of Kaduna State will not tolerate any attempt to muzzle the press and innocent citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, condemned what it described as bent attempt to destroy journalism and journalists in Kaduna state.

The National Secretary of NUJ, Shuaibu Usman Leman stated this in a press statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

Leman who was reaching to attack on journalists and the destruction of their equipments yesterday in Kaduna,

said the development was frightening to the Union as it signals clearly that such attacks on the media are not going to abate soon.

“Political thugs sponsored by some dangerously reckless members of a political party invaded the Press Centre, venue of a press briefing by some APC members of the National Assembly and attacked both journalists and politicians, destroying media equipment and inflicting bodily harm on some journalists.