Fresh hostilities as Saraki snubs Ndume at plenary

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The conflict between the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) resumed yesterday in the Senate as the Senate President scuttled attempt made by the recalled Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, to get the Senate to observe another one minute silence for the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in April this year.

Ndume had on his first day in Senate after the eight months legislative days suspension slammed on him in March this year by the senate, risen through order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules to submit that he was away when Adeleke died which made him not to be part of tributes and honour Senate paid the deceased then.

According to him, the late Adeleke who represented Osun West in the Senate on the platform of APC, was his landlord in the Senate chamber by virtue of his seat right behind him.

“During my seven and half months away from the Senate, a respected colleague of ours, the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke whose seat then was rightly behind me passed on but since I was not in the senate then, I couldn’t join others in giving the late Adeleke the honours he deserved.

“I thank the senate for whatever honour might have been given the departed colleague but I want to most humbly request us to observe another minute silence in honour of the Senator whose memory struck me immediately I sat on my seat this morning looking behind my seat”, he said.

But the Senate President in his ruling, sharply responded by noting Ndume’s point of order without carrying out any voice votes on his request.

“Your point of order is noted”, he said and immediately called on the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan to proceed with the next legislative business for the day.

However, before Saraki snubbed Ndume through his ruling, Senator Dino Melaye was already seen raising his hands and calling the attention of the Senate President to a point of order which he apparently wanted to use in countering Ndume’s point of Order.

But Senator Ndume at a media briefing outside the chamber before heading to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, said he harbors no ill feeling against anybody in the senate more so when a court of competent jurisdiction had ruled that the suspension against him by the senate was wrong in the eye of the law.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for seeing me through the seven and half months of being away from the senate and all those who stood by me.

“It was during that period that Senator Isiaka Adeleke died, three other senators lost their wives , three out of the 360 members of the House of Representatives died etc but to the glory of God , nothing of such happened to those of us here not because we are better or holier than those who suffered one loss or the other . So, on what basis would one have ill feeling against anybody?

“I have forgiven those who were behind my suspension already declared a nullity by the court of law and even as the Senate appealed against the judgement, I have nothing personal against anybody and ready to work with others in making Nigeria a better place for all”, he said.