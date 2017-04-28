FRSC kicks, as 6 die on Ejeme-Anior/Asaba/Ughelli Road

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

In the last two weeks, no fewer than ten persons, especially motorists who ply Ejeme-Aniogor/Asaba/Ughelli road in Delta State have been feared injured, while six others were reported to have died as a result of the “failed portions” of the road.

Mr. Random Kulven, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Commander, Delta State Sector, told journalists in Asaba on that most road accidents are often caused by deplorable road condition, adding that Ejeme Aniogor/Asaba/Ughelli failed portions of roads, had been “death traps” for motorists, except those who drive with care.

Urging the state government to urgently find a lasting solution to the failed portions of the roads, Commander Kulven, however, warned motorists against over speeding and reckless driving, disclosing that officials of the Road Safety Commission would soon embark on monitoring of motorists along the Expressway.

Investigation revealed that Ejeme Aniogor/Asaba/Ughelli failed portions call for emergency solution to further tragedy that currently bedeviled the motorists plying the road often time.

Expectedly, dangerous condition of the road project, it was reliably gathered, stems from the active action of water erosion fast developing into gully erosion.

Further investigation revealed that the dangerous feature of the road is clearly evident in the failed Ejeme-Aniogor/Asaba/Ughelli portions where the gully erosion had separated the road into two parts thereby making it difficult for motorists to ply while the unsuspecting motorists who fall into the “traps” are either killed or injured.

Within Ogwashi-Uku failed sections of the roads, is the most affected parts between the prisons to the rampaging gully erosion had completely destroyed.

But the State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Agouye in a swift reaction, said the state government’s move for repairs, would proffer lasting solutions to the deplorable condition of the road.