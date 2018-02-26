FRSC partners Foundation on youth devt

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim Kaduna

Federal Road Safety Corps Kaduna State Command has partnered Ajoke Afolabi Foundation, Zaria on youth development.

State Coordinator Special Marshal RS 1.1 Kaduna Prince Ade Adeniji led the FRSC delegation to the Foundation in company of the HOD Special Marshal RS1.1 Kaduna Assistant Corp Commander Mariam Adamu and alongside other senior marshals of the Road Safety.

According to FRSC , the partnership is aimed at exploring collaborative ways with the foundation in rendering Humanitarian services.

State Coordinator Special Marshal RS1.1 Kaduna Prince Ade Adeniji encouraged the foundation to keep up with the good works and prayed for God’s blessings upon the founders and its partners.

After taking a tour round the facilities of the foundation, HOD Special Marshal RS1.1 Kaduna ACC Mariam Adamu expressed confidence in what they saw in terms rehabilitation and skills acquisition.

Responding on behalf of the Foundation, a Diplomat Shehu Aliyu reiterated the uniqueness of the Afolabi humanitarian aid which is non-discriminatory either on religious or tribal grounds.

He further lamented on the low sacrificial giving of wealthy northerners in tackling socio economic challenges of the region.

The Coordinator North Hajiya Adama Shehu Aliyu, congratulated the FRSC for its 30th anniversary and highlighted the visitors about the activities of the foundation most especially on Women and youth empowerment.

Impressed with what the Foundation is doing and recognising the efforts of Hajiya Adama Shehu Aliyu, the FRSC RS 1.1 decided to make her a Special Marshal.

The Foundation also promised to work with the Road Safety in any area that will add value to humanity.