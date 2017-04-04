FRSC speed limit device to generate N40bn- NSE President

Share This





















The President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Otis Anyaeji has expressed satisfaction with the result oriented research activities and reverse engineering presently going on under the leadership of the current Director General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Maj Gen Bamidele Ogunkale who is also a member of NSE.

He made this expression during a courtesy visit to the Corporation’s headquarters, 45 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna with the key executive officials of the professional body.

The President who stated that a window to a new horizon to robust relationship between DICON and NSE had been opened with their own member at the helm of affairs in the Corporation, stressed that NSE would explore the current opportunity to create a better society as major stakeholders in the much orchestrated industrialization of the nation.

According to him, NSE will be more poised under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that his pronouncements, position and posture have demonstrated his full support for local production to meet the nation’s industrial need. “Let us zero in on the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari; the time we have been waiting for is here. The president has said, all that we need we can produce, what we cannot produce we don’t need them”.

The NSE President further stated that research was germane to the much desired industrial breakthrough of our beloved nation, noting that DICON was taking giant strides in area of research and development and NSE would be interested in that.

On the issue of local content act, the president said a bill had been introduced already stressing that a holistic approach was necessary to ensure that it was not just limited to oil and gas industry alone but other industries.

He noted with delight that DICON was already doing well in that area through reverse engineering.