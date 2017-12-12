Fuel queues: NNPC GMD, Baru sighted in Villa

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Makanti Baru, was yesterday sighted leaving the Presidential Villa at about noon.

Although his mission to the seat of power was unknown as both the President, Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo were not on seat when the NNPC boss was seen, there were indications that the visit may not be unconnected to the current fuel situation in the country.

It was, however, gathered that he may have met with the Chief of Staff to the President (CoS), Abba Kyari to brief him on what the NNPC was doing to address the challenge of fuel scarcity.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had last week ordered the Minister of Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachickwu and Baru till to clear to clear the fuel queues across the country by last weekend.

Despite the order, fuel queues still persist in Abuja and Lagos. Kachikwu had last week assured that the NNPC had enough fuel to last through the festive season till the end of January.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had also told State House correspondents, that contrary to speculations, the government had no intention to hike fuel price in the country.

Mohammed, “No. The government has no intention at all that to increase the pump price of PMS.

“Two, the minister assured the council that we have enough products till the next one month even till the end of January.

“Thirdly, this is winter period. There is always more demand for refined products for petroleum during winter period in the colder countries, this is what we are experiencing now.

“Also that it has been the NNPC that has been importing but he has assured. The council gave him a matching order that this fuel scarcity should not last beyond this weekend and they are going to work very hard to ensure that it is curtailed. He assured council that there is actually no cause for alarm.”