Fuel scarcity bites harder, as PENGASSAN suspends strike

By Etuka Sunday

The announcement made yesterday to suspend the ongoing strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) has no effect on the current fuel situation in the country.

Checks by Peoples Daily showed that the scarcity is still biting harder nationwide.

Recall, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had earlier assured motorists and other petroleum products consumers not to engage in panic buying.

NNPC stated that relevant government agencies are in consultation with industry unions to arrive at an amicable resolution of issues over which there are threats of industrial action.

NNPC warns marketers not to hoard products as law enforcement agencies, working with industry regulators, have been detailed to take appropriate measures against any defaulter.

The Corporation further assures that there are enough petroleum products to keep the nation wet.

Meanwhile, PENGASSAM National Public Relations Officer, Fortune Obi, said in a statement in Lagos that the union suspended the strike following the intervention of the Ministers of Labour and Productivity as well as that of Petroleum Resources.

The union embarked on the strike to protest the sacking of some employees of NECONDE Oil Limited.

The PENGASSAN spokesman said that the management of NECONDE oil Limited and its legal consultants have offered a letter of recall to the sacked employees of the company.

Obi said that the company’s management also agreed to allow the union to exist in the company.

According to him, the Minister of Labour and the union also agreed to resolve anti-union posture by other indigenous companies and marginal field operators.

Obi said that both parties would meet in the second week of January 2018 to look at the issues.