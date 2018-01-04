Fuel Scarcity: DPR seals 80 filling stations in Delta

Share This





















The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Warri Zonal Office, said it has sealed over 80 petrol stations in Delta since fuel scarcity begun in December, 2017.

Antai Asuquo, the Warri Zonal Operations Controller, made this known to journalists on Wednesday in Warri shortly after a statewide monitoring of filling stations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that most of the filling stations were sealed in Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, Isoko and Asaba.

Mr. Asuquo, who led a group on surveillance to Asaba, said that petrol stations were sealed for various offences ranging from selling above the government approved price of N145 per litre and absconding on sighting DPR officials.

“DPR has sealed over 80 filling stations since the fuel scarcity began last month.

“Those we sealed are because they refused to dispense at the government approved price of N145 per litre and those that abandoned their retail outlets on sighting our personnel.

“Today, we have been to many filling stations in Asaba; one actually abandoned his station and we sealed the facilities because they have an equivalent product of 30,000 litres. (NAN)