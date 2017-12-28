Fuel scarcity: Senate cut short recess, summons Kachikwu, Baru , others

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Following the ongoing fuel crisis and the untold hardship presently unleashing on Nigerians, the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) says it has cut short the ongoing recess to immediately convene a meeting with industry stakeholders.

This was just as the Committee disclosed that, it has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector to a crucial meeting on Thursday January 4, 2018.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, disclosed this in a statement Today in Abuja,

According to him, the meeting which will be held in the Senate Hearing Room 221 and its proceedings aired live, is meant to address the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation in the last few weeks with a view to put a complete stop to the unsavoury development.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break is billed to resume Committee work for budget defence on January 9, and commence plenary on January 16.