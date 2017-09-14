Full military operation in South-east begins Sept. 15-Army

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Nigerian army has said that, it operation in the South East following agitations for the creation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, tagged ‘Operation Python Dance also known as ‘Exercise Egwu Eke II’ will commence from September 15 to October 2017.

The army has also released call lines, social media handles dedicated for the operation.

The army said the operation is aimed at checking criminal agitators and other forms of criminal activities in the zone.

The army in a statement yesterday, signed by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Army, Musa Sagir said the operation would cover states in the South-east and South-south.

He listed the states to include Cross River, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo state.

The army called on residents in the states to cooperate with the Army and volunteer information to assist the troops. He said the commanders of the operation could be contacted via the following:

Email address: egwueke2@gmail.com

Facebook account’s name: Egwu Eke II

Twitter handle: @egwueke2

“In addition to the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre Telephone Number 193 (Using all Networks toll free) and Human Right Desk Number 08160134303, the under listed cell phones numbers are also hereby provided as dedicated public telephone numbers to members of the public who might have reason to pass credible information or reasonable complaints to various Commanders of Exercise EGWU EKE 11:

Sector 1 (Abia State) Commander – 08023445961/07065013133.

Sector 2 (Imo State) Commander – 07030803546.

Sector 3 (Enugu State) Commander – 08023634672.

Sector 4 (Anambra State) Commander – 07037055354.

Sector 5 (Ebonyi State) Commander – 07039833547/08180605871.

Sector 6 (Cross River State) Commander – 08033865572”, the statement read.

The South-east region is currently embroiled in crisis over clashes between the IPOB and the army.

The development heightened Tuesday when the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu declared a curfew in Aba, even as the South East Governors Forum has set up a probe panel to look into the crisis and recommend ways forward.