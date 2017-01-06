FUT Minna expels 700, matriculates 5,141-VC

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha ,Minna.

The Federal University of Technology FUT, Minna has expelled 700 students during the last academic session for various offenses and matriculated 5,141 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Musbau Adewumi Akanji disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen after the 30th matriculation ceremony of the university.

Akanji said majority of the students were expelled due to low academic performance as they scored below 1.5 pass mark

“At the end of the 2015/2016 academic session, the university expelled about 700 students for various offenses, majority of them are due to low academic performance. We have cancelled Pass degree and this have raised the bar, most of those expelled could not score above 1.5.”

He said that the University have put in place measures to reduce the high rate of failures recorded last year adding that tutorial teachers from the Postgraduate school would be engaged to give the students tutorials.

“We have investigated why we had such a high number of failure and have put in structures in place to address such. The university have put in mechanism to engage tutorial teachers from the Postgraduate students.”

The V C, however, urged the matriculated students to begin to work hard and be consistent in their studies warning them not to perform woefully during their first semester because it will be difficult for them to meet up in the second semester.

While addressing the matriculating students, Prof. Akanji also warned them against them engaging in financial racketeering, examination malpractice, cultism, fighting, theft, assault and illicit drug dealing adding that the University has put in place a Committee against Anti-Social Activities in order to monitor students with anti-social behavioral tendencies.

Akanji advised them to actively partake in workshops, seminars and academic club engagements to complement the formal classroom activities while stressing that the university will deal decisively on any act of indecent dressing.