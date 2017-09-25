Gaidam, Ganduje, others salute Saudi on National Day

Share This





















Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State and his Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi and Zamfara state counterparts have congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and its leadership as the country marked its national day at the weekend.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Saudi Consulate in Kano on Saturday on behalf of the other governors who attended, Governor Gaidam said the Saudi National Day celebrations “offer opportunity for deep reflection on the milestones that have been achieved by the Kingdom…and for the review of the historic cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria”.

Gaidam, who travelled down memory lane to situate relations between the old Kanem Borno empire, comprising of present day Borno and Yobe States, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said relations between Nigeria and Saudi should continue to wax stronger.

“We should continue to diversify and strengthen these relations for the mutual benefit of our countries”, he said.

An Independence Cake to mark the Saudi Day was jointly cut by the Vice Consul-General of the Saudi Consulate Mr. Yousef Ibrahem Alghamdi and dignitaries, including Gaidam, Kano deputy governor Prof. Hafeez, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and the deputy governor of Zamafara State Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala.

Vice Consul-General of the Saudi Consulate Mr. Yousef Ibrahem Alghamdi said relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia has been growing for many years and will get even stronger in the years ahead.