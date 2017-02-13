Ganduje boosts education with 10,000 pupils desk/chairs, teachers furniture

Share This





















Kano state Govenor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has distributed over 10,000 specially built 3-seater pupils’ desk/chairs and teachers furniture to schools to boost education in the state.

The governor distributed the items on the the 5th day of the Maiden Edition of Kano Basic Education Week.

The materials which included thousands copies of instructional materials and teachers guidebooks, 130 Computer systems, 54 motorcycles were distributed to schools across the 44 local governments of the state, along with other instructional materials provided by SUBEB, UBEC and other donor agencies worth hundreds of millions.

According to a statement from the Kano State Government, Kano state has a deficiency of about 100,000 chairs and desks in over 6,000 schools and the administration of Governor Ganduje intends to change all before the end of year (2017), that is why the governor distribute 10,000 chairs and desks and other instructional materials worth over 350 million naira.

Governor Ganduje also commissioned a newly built ESSPIN repository centre and School Based Management Committee Hall with a capacity of 200 participants constructed and donated to the state government by an international NGO ESSPIN.