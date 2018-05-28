Ganduje commends Maltina Group’s giant stride in education sector

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Kano state Governor Abdullah Ganduje has commended the efforts of Maltina Group of Companies in providing qualitative education to the people of the state.

He stated this at the ground breaking ceremony for a block of six class rooms, library and technical laboratory at the Government Technical College, Gwale, donated by the Group.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy cum Commissioner for Education, Professor Hafizu Abubakar, said, “Education is the best intervention one can give any community,

“We thank Nigerian Breweries Plc for this partnership because our population is growing and unfortunately land does not grow so if we don’t educate our children we will have a big problem.

“This is why the intervention is crucial and I challenge other corporate bodies to think positively like Nigerian Breweries on Educational interventions”

He maintained that “by 2050 Nigeria will be the 3rd most populous nation in the world and that means we must do something now, we have hundreds of corporate bodies who must think like Nigerian Breweries Plc for development.

“Our wage bill is growing everyday whereas our Internal Generated Revenue cannot pay salaries”

Abubakar also pin-pointed that Kano State under the leadership of Dr.Abdullahi Ganduje has taken Kano State to a greater level but more still need to be done.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, who was represented by the Kaduna Brewery Manager, Abbey Ajayi, said “This project adds to several other school projects that our company had embarked upon over the last seven years across northern Nigeria.

‘Our projects are done in diligent pursuit of our Corporate Social Responsibility goal of ‘Winning with Nigeria’ by being a responsive corporate citizen where we do business,” He said

Ajayi, who thanked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Ministry of Education for approving this partnership and the community’s effort of a donation of a 50million naira land to the school for the project, said “we thank God for his Excellency’s continued support towards businesses and ensuring our distribution partners remain profitable and thus guaranteeing government’s quest for improved internally generated revenue is assured and sustained”

Earlier, the principal of the school, Alhaji Bashir Diso, said the Ganduje led government was committed to transforming Kano State.

He further hailed the Deputy Governor for his role in partnering with Nigerian Breweries Plc for the project which would assist in fast-tracking the higher school accreditation status for the school.

The Public Affairs Manager for the North, Mr. Danjuma John-Ekele, also in a chat with journalists stated that, the top Brewer is intervening in its fourth educational project in five years, comprising of blocks of classrooms and furniture, boreholes, toilets, libraries & books and laboratories.