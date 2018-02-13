Ganduje condoles Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura over sister’s death

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has paid a condolence visit to the nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Mamman Daura, in Daura town, over the death of his younger sister, Halima Dauda.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen in Kano, yesterday.

According to the statement, late Halima, died at the age of 69, of an undisclosed ailment, leaving behind 10 children.

The statement added that, Ganduje told the bereaved family that he was in Daura because whatever affects the town, also affects Kano state, adding that he wanted to pay the condolence visit since yesterday, but could not make it because of the just concluded Local Governments elections, conducted by the state.

“ Governor Ganduje, added that it is Allah Who gives life and Him Alone takes away life. After visiting the Daura’s residence, he then proceeded to the family house of the second deceased Hajiya A’isha Mamman.

“When he condoled with the family of the second deceased, he went ahead on house-to-house and comissirated with some relatives of the deceased persons.

“Included in the delegation led by Governor Ganduje, were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Senators representing Kano South and Kano North Senatorial Districts, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibrin, Special Advisers to the Governor and other top government functionaries.

“In his remarks, Daura commended the Kano State governor with his delegation for showing their deepest concern over the condolence visit.

“We feel honoured by your show of concern. She is our last born and she suffered for about 22 years with her ill-health,” he said.

“Immediately after the house-to-house visit the governor proceeded to the Palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and commiserated with the Emir,” the statement said.