Ganduje, Dangote donate N500m each Kano markets fire victims

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano state government and the Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote have donated the sum of five hundred million naira each to victims of fire disaster that gutted five major markets in the state last year.

Also, banks, individuals and other business organizations presented their donations at the Appeal Fund Raising event organised by the state government at the Government House over the weekend.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, Dangote, who was the chairman of the Appeal Fund Committee said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the victims.

According to him, the state government as well as wealthy individuals and business organizations would not fold their arms to see the victims suffering as a result of the fire ok outbreak.

He added that, though the assistance, which was so far over N1.5 billion might not make up what the victims lost to the fire disasters, adding that it could help them reboost their lost wealth.

“If not because of recession that affected everybody, I would have donated higher amount than this. You should also bear with others that made their donations as they too are affected with the economic crunch,” He said

“This assistance is to ease the suffering of the victims. Though it might not be enough for them to make up what they lost, it could help them reboot their business,” He added

Dangote also enjoined the beneficiaries to judiciously utilised the fund, urging them to accept their travails as the act of fate.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also announced the donation of N500 million to the victims by his administration.

He said apart from the appeal fund committee, the state government had also set up a judicial commission of inquiry to determine the causes of the fire incidents.

According to him, the commission had since submitted its report and a White Paper issued.

The governor said, as part of the recommendations of the commission, the government had commenced structural and road projects at Kantin Kwari market.

Ganduje also assured the victims that they would access the government’s assistance in a week time, urging them to ensure the disbursement of the fund judiciously.

Recall the between 2015 and 2016, fire disasters rocked the five major markets in the Kano metropolis, namely; Singer, Sabongari, Kurmi, Y’an katako and Farm Centre GSM markets.