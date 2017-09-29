Ganduje donates N330m computerised control room to Kano Police

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has donated a computerised control room to the state Police command for its continued effort in combating crime in the state.

The centre, tagged Advanced Police Control Room is currently under construction and would enable the operators detect crimes, even before they are perpetrated.

Addressing journalists when he visited the project’s site in Kano yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf said the digital control room would enhance crime control in the commercial city and its environ.

According to him, the gadget-laden centre would notify all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state of any impending crime in order to foil it, adding that the state-of-the-art equipment built inside the room would help Police combat crime in the state.

“I really appreciate this gesture and will a great deal help us in our ongoing commitment to rid this state of any criminal activities. I also appreciate the pace of the project, so that in short period of time, we hope to start utilising the digital crime control centre, “ said Yusuf.

In his remarks, the engineer in charge of the project, Aminu Uba Miko revealed that the multi-million naira contract was awarded by Ganduje this year.

He said the centre would be used to foil imminent crimes within and outside the Kano metropolis.

He said, “this is the first of its kind in Nigeria. The equipment will be capturing places in the state and if a crime is being planned, the gadgets will detect the area and capture its picture. It would then notify the operators for onward action,”

The control room, if completed would house an Advance Control Room Operation Centre, Crime Research Prevention Centre, Investigation Studio and investigation room.

Others include Point to Point Connection to Agency Centre and other gadgets such as Police Drone and camera.