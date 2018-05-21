Ganduje extends olive branch to Kwankwaso, calls for truce

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had called on Kwankwasiyya group, led by former Governor of the state Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to bury the hatchets and join forces with him ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ganduje said he was ready to accept all other Kwankwassiya members who wish to return to the mainstream fold of the APC party in the state.

He extended the invitation at the swearing-in of the new party executive, after the APC state congress held at Indoor Sport Hall, Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Saturday.

Governor Ganduje noted that “It is noteworthy to acknowledge the coming back of our brothers from Kwankwasiyya; those of them whose thinking of political fair play becomes sharply divided with their other followers. They are here with us feeling at home like all of us here.”

“Those who are back already to our fold,” the governor continued “are those that see many good things in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. They do believe, as we all believe, that our dear president is really performing.”

Expressing readiness to accept all other Kwankwassiya members, who wish to return to the mainstream fold of the APC party in the state, Ganduje said, “We all belong to the same state and the same country; that we are proud of. They should come to us, so that we forge ahead collectively.”

The Governor assured the Kwankwasiyya group that the party will treat all equally, stating that the era of imposition of candidate is over.

Abdullahi Abbas won the chairmanship post with 2,982 votes,while Ibrahim Zakari Sarina emerged as the new state Secretary with 2,817.

Habiba ‘Yardalla became the Woman Leader of the party in the state after winning 2,876 more votes than her opponents.