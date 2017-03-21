Ganduje lunches 500 km rural roads project

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lunched the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP), a project that involved the construction of up to 500 KM long roads across the rural areas of the state.

Speaking during the flag off of the construction of Garun Mallam-Kwiwa-Agalawa Rural Access Road in the Garun Mallam Local Government Area yesterday, Ganduje said the rationale behind the project was to ease mobility for people in the rural areas.

According to him, the Kano Government was very much concerned with the deplorable condition of rural access roads in the state, stressing that his government was ready to utilise agencies belonging to the state in rehabilitating them for rural duelers to have access to urban areas.

To this end, he added that the Kano Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA) had been mobilised to liaise with the Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA) and Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KANUPDA) for the rural road projects to be executed without incurring huge cost with the current economic recession impacting on the economic wellbeing of every state.

He said, “ I ordered to find out deplorable roads in rural areas in order to ease mobility for rural dwellers . The finding showed that there are about 1000 KM long of such kind of roads, then we decided to commence with 500 KM roads. The rationale behind this is to enable farmers to have a smooth road to farm and market. Woman who is in labour would have a smooth road to go the hospital

“ We have to ensure all roads in rural areas are accessible after becoming deplorable as a result of erosion, flooding and other problems. We assure you that we will finish this programme in time.” Ganduje added.

He, however, stated that it was the measure cardinal thrust of his administration to ensure that rural dwellers were not neglected with levity, affirming that the execution of projects by his administration would never stop at the level rhetoric.

He posited that the Integrate Rural Development Programme of his administration was conceived to justify the commitment needed for a responsible government to shoulder, stressing that his administration was also taking a cue from the change mantra of the Buhari administration.

He pointed out that the issue of project execution by any state under the present democratic dispensation would not be feasible in as much as revenue accruing to the coffers of states kept plummeting , adding that his administration was poised to resort to other means in ensuring that the objective of serving humanity was fully achieved.

Speaking earlier, Kano State Commissioner for water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Usman Sule Riruwai said he was inspired to chart a new course for his ministry in the area of rural roads execution, stressing that successive governments in the state had failed to fulfill such an obligation in that direction