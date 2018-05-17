Ganduje resolves Kano assembly crisis, saves speaker from impeachment

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday intervened and resolved the crisis that rocked the Kano State House of Assembly.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba said Ganduje reconciled the two warring factions at a meeting, held at the Government House, yesterday.

He said the meeting was held with the representatives of the earring parties, adding that the intervention of the governor was in the interest of peace and democratic development of the state.

He further revealed that, following the reconciliation which brought the crisis to an end, the assembly would reopen today to further consolidate the resolutions reached at the meeting.

Recall that the state House of Assembly was thrown into crisis following the impeachment move by 24 out of the 40 members to impeach Ata, a situation that resulted to sealing off of the complex by security operatives.

The ensuing crisis also resulted to the removal of Chief Whip of the House, Labaran Madari, representing Warawa constituency and the Deputy Majority Leader, Muhammad Butu-butu, representing Rimin Gado/Tofa constituency by the 24 lawmakers.

The members, however, replaced the aforementioned with Abdullahi Yaryasa, representing Tudunwada constituency and Ayuba Durum, representing Kabo constituency, as Chief Whip and Deputy Majority Leader, respectively.