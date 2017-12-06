Ganduje, Sanusi urge peaceful conduct as Buhari visits kano today

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

Tens of thousands of the citizenry in Kano State would today throng out e-masse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on two days state visit to the state.

President Buhari is visiting Kano state which remains his strong hold since joining politics in 2002 as well as since he assumed the helm of affairs of the country in May 29, 2015.

The Kano state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba disclosed that President Buhari would commission some completed and uncompleted projects being executed by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Stating that the President would also lay the foundation of new projects, he explained that among the projects to be commissioned includes: the newly constructed Pediatric Hospital in Zoo road, the Specialist Hospital at Giginyu within the Kano metropolis.

He added that, the president would also commission the new fertilizer blending plant at Ladin Makole, Dawakin Kudu Local Government area and the Panshekara underpass within kano metropolis.

The commissioner further stated that the President would also meet with members of the business community, civil society groups, Ulamas and politicians.

Governor Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, urged the citizens to give the President a splendid reception, calling on them to be of good manner throughout the presidential visit.

Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabi’u Yusuf, also called on the citizens of the state to exhibit good conducts during the remarkable visit of the president.

While restating commitments to restore law and order during the 2-day presidential visit, the CP also warned that any person found wanting in destbalising the peace of the state would be dealt with.

Checks by our reporter revealed that security operatives were deployed around the metropolis to maintain law and order.