Ganduje woos investors to partner Kano in agric, infrastructure, others

By Ese Awhotu Abuja

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has thrown the state windows open to prospective investors in infrastructure, agriculture, solid Minerals, ICT, commerce and industry, micro, small and medium enterprises, tourism, governance and institutions.

Ganduje said Kano state will be glad to partner with prospective investors, with a view to addressing the prevailing resource constraints and complement its efforts in financing the listed priority areas.

He said this was in line with the state policy drive to go into partnerships and equally attract both domestic and international investors.

The governor spoke at the first Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit, in Lagos yesterday.

He said that apart from the Federal Government incentives, Kano State has put in place additional reliefs for investors that include: Land for the construction of both industry and staff quarters to any willing investor in the rural areas, long lease on land for industrial development, facilitates ease of doing business for investors and offer of tax holiday.

“Let me assure you of our desire to continuously come up with more favorable policies.

“It has become necessary for us to redefine our investment climate, align our State’s policy thrust and priorities in view of the current economic realities in the country and as well, find alternative source of financing the State’s resource gap that will address critical sectors deficit and also improve public service in a sustainable ways that are investment friendly,” the governor explained.

On the summit, Ganduje said it provides a veritable platform for dialogue with public and private sector players for bringing about socio-economic development and growth in the economy through investment and enterprise, particularly in the face of the volatile nature of oil revenues and low level of internally generated revenue by most States of the federation..

He expressed optimism that the summit will generate perspectives and best practices that will develop well-informed agenda for the economic transformation of Kano and Lagos States.