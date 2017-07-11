Generate power by yourselves, Osinbajo charges private sector

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged industrialists and manufacturers in the country to emulate their counterparts in India by generating power by themselves.

This is just as he promised a turn-around of the nation’s economy and infrastructures in the next 12-18 months in a brief remarks he made yesterday at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Also, critical stakeholders in the electricity generation companies (GENCOs) in the country have insisted that electricity tariffs must increase for there to be guaranteed power supply in the country.

Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, equally at the forum told the private sector drivers that the government lacks enough resources to fund essential services to the people aside from paying salaries insisting that Nigeria can no longer continue to borrow.

Osinbajo in his remarks said even though the nation was faced with myriads of challenges, it must move on while solutions are being provided for them.

He said the people cannot afford to fold their arms because there are challenges in the power sector.

He said “We cannot fold our arms and say there is a problem with power. And we look at India, 40 percent of the firms generate their own power. Yes, they have the difficulties that we have but they are making the progress despite those constraints. And I think that we also can make progress despite our constraints.

The way to do it is simply what India and any other country will do. It’s the commitment to ensuring that we incrementally make this progress. And that commitment must come from government and must of course also the private sector.”

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was focused on moving the country forward by stabilizing the macro economic environment, providing energy sufficiency, Power and petroleum, improving transportation infrastructure, achieving agriculture and food security, fighting corruption, controlling government expenditures and plugging leakages if resources.

While expressing the determination of the government to deliver on its campaign promises, Osinbajo said “Day after day, night after night we are working on these things. Practically every night we work on these issues. I believe very strongly that nigeria will turn around. I have no doubt in my mind that if we are focussed even in the next 12 to 18 months, if we are focussed we will certainly see a turn around. And I really would ‎want you to join us in being able to ensure that this happens to the Nigerian economy.”

Commenting on the power situation in the country, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the government was committed to its roadmap of incremental power policy which he hoped would lead to a regime of interrupted power supply.

He said “So, it’s an ongoing undertaking. As I said you must measure what we have done from where we started. On May 29,2015, the power on the grid was 2,690 megawatts and we kept it now at relatively at about 4,000. With that it’s going to be the minimum except for occasions where we have mechanical and electrical outages and we fix them back.”

On the need to increase power tariff, Vice Chairman, Mainstream Solution, Ismaila Isah Funtua, said the government was owing GENCOs money and that the present tariff regime was unsustainable.

Asked for the impact of the GENCOs in the power sector, Funtua said “What was the level or history of power production in Nigeria? So many people are talking on review the privatization of power without knowing where we started from. Where are we today? Are we owed money or are we not owed money? These monies some of it belong to the banks, some of it belong to us. Where are we today? That is why we cannot discuss with the Acting President here in this assembly. We asked for a private meeting where serious decision could be taken and whether government like it or not they have to review the tariff of power in this country. All those playing politics with it that they do not want to increase people do not want to hear of this.”

Similarly Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Egbin Power Plant said a holistic approach must be taken to resolve the crisis in the power sector.

On the attainment of the 4000 megawatts target, he said “For you to have electricity in a regular uninterrupted stable and more secured manner is for you to look at the value chain of electricity itself and deal with it right from the fundamentals. The fundamentals are as follows: first there must be gas availability, invariably all the gas suppliers must ensure that there is sufficient gas in the system to power all the generating facility, apart from that there is citizens themselves most especially those that are of the negative value type must ensure that there is no act of vandalism of the pipelines to deliver the gas from the wells to the power companies themselves so invariably there is a need for gas supply to the power facility.”

Minister of Finance also at the Forum said the nation could not afford to deliver on essential services because it’s budget was lower when compared to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Adeosun said “Our budget size is too small and that means we can only pay salaries in some cases and we don’t have money to deliver essential services. There simply isn’t enough money in government to do what government want’s to do. Am sure you will say that is because people are stealing or because you are wasting money but am saying even if you plug all the stealing and all the waste, the budget size is not big enough and that is because we are not paying enough in terms of tax or we are not collecting enough in terms of tax.

Statistics show our tax to GDP at 6%, Sub Saharan Africa average 17%, Asia 26%, most of the emerging market and the advanced countries are at 30-35 percent.”

