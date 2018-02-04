Get loan to finance your business, DG tells corps members

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Corps Members have been advised to embrace loan opportunities to finance their businesses and become wealth creators through the National Youth Service Corps.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, stated this at Oyo State Orientation Camp in Iseyin, while addressing the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two Corps Members deployed to Ogun, Kwara and Oyo States but dislodged to Iseyin camp for their Orientation.

He said NYSC Management has gone into partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry and Heritage Bank, in order to enable Corps Members obtain loans with low interest rate to finance their businesses.

The DG said that Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development was introduced into NYSC Scheme as a panacea to reduce the increasing rate of unemployment among graduate youths in the country.

General Kazaure also urged the Corps Members to learn at least a skill during their Orientation period in camp while they leverage on it during the post-camp training.

He admonished them to conduct themselves as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme while discharging their statutory duties in their host communities.

Oyo State Coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, appealed for Director-General’s assistance in constructing additional hostels for Corps Members and Camp Officials.

She commended the Corps Members for exhibiting good conduct since the commencement of the Orientation exercise.

A total of 2,304 Corps Members were registered, comprising 1,098 male and 1,206 female. Ogun has 688, Kwara registered 640 while Oyo registered 976.