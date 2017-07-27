Ginger production can take Nigeria out of recession, says farmers

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The President of Kaduna state Macedomii Ginger Farmers Association of Nigeria has said that with government political will and sincerity, increase in Southern Kaduna ginger production can take Nigeria out of recession.

He made this assertion while speaking to journalists during the first international investment summit on Ginger, organized by TAK Integrated Agricultural Solutions Limited in collaboration with Ginger Growers Association and Ginger Off takers Association in Kaduna yesterday.

“Nigerian Ginger is an ocean of wealth and all we need to do is to put our hands together to ensuring that we get the very best out of ginger farming across the country. ” he said.

In his paper titled a brief overview of Ginger industry in Nigeria, the development of Ginger value chain in Nigeria,’ , Banakim Sambo from Faculty of Agriculture Federal university Wukari Taraba State said Southern Kaduna had come to be known as a traditional home of ginger production in Nigeria.

According to him, ginger had for long been grown in Southern Kaduna for domestic purposes, saying that it is on record that its production in the axis vigorously started around 1927.

He explained that ginger had been growing domestically in small quantities, as a backyard crops and that the first shipment of the crop was in 1928/29 from Southern Kaduna at quantity of 5 metric tons.