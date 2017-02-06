GOC visits warring communities of Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, sues for peace

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division (GOC), Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Adamu Baba AbUbakar in company of the Commissioner of police (COMPOL) Ebonyi State Mr Titus Lamorde have visited the warring communities of Edda, Ogurunde, Oponuko and Ogamana communities of Edda and Obubra Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Cross Rivers States.

The main objective of the visit at the weekend was to deescalate the crisis and tension, asses the level of damage and destruction in the affected localities.

Others are the need to talk to the traditional and religious leaders and youths of the communities to stop the fight and savagery for the interest of peace and development of the areas.

While at the palaces of the traditional rulers and communities’ town halls in the warring societies, the GOC addressed the traditional rulers and youths and emphasized the danger of allowing youths to take laws into their hands and the necessity for forgiveness and peaceful coexistence between and among communities anywhere in Nigeria.

He urged the traditional leaders, youths and elders of the communities to pardon one another and allow peace to reign pending the period when the relevant authorities will conclude investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis with the view to solving the contending issues. “As humans, we must refrain from revenge, acting in anger and wanton destruction… this will certainly not bring solution to any problem but will rather compounds it… It appears, these brotherly communities are now victims of this cyclical danger of violence and destruction,” General Abubakar stated.

He told the traditional rulers that soldiers and policemen drafted in their communities, are there to maintain and where necessary enforce the peace and should be given all the cooperation they may require. General Abubakar and Compol Lamorde commended the army and police personnel deployed in the conflicting localities for their hard work, discipline and sacrifices to the nation and charged them to do more. He warned them to remain vigilant and neutral at all times. Among the officers in the GOC’s team are the Commanders 13 Brigade and 44 Engineer Brigade Brigadier Generals Bulama Biu and Mark Mamman. Others are the Commanders 82 Division Intelligence Brigade and provost Group Colonels Nonye Ebulue and Ahmadu Abubakar. The Director State Security Service Ebonyi State was represented by Mr Alex Samson. SAGIR MUSA Colonel Deputy Director Public Relations.