Goje’s residence invasion: Reps summon IGP

…Police has returned items – Ita Enang

By Umar Muhammad Puma, Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The House of Representatives, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to return all documents relating to 2017 Appropriation Bill, carted away during the raid of Sen. Danjuma Goje’s residence .

This is just as Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang said all items taken from the residence of Senator Goje during the course of the raid on the latter’s residence last week have been returned to the lawmaker.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a motion moved by Rep Yunusa Ahmad (APC- Gombe) titled; “need to check the excesses of security agents with regards to invasion of residences of law abiding citizens”

Moving the motion the lawmaker alleged that the budget report was scheduled to be laid before the Senate and House for consideration and passage during the week.

The lawmakers expressed anger over the way the police and other security agencies had been invading the homes of private citizens, without recourse to due process, under the guise of fighting against corruption.

Ahmad said the invasion of Goje’s residence amounted to a gross violation of his fundamental human right.

In his contribution, Rep Toby Okechukwu(PDP-Enugu) accused the security agencies of attempting to come to the legislature.

“They have cowed the judiciary. Now they have proceeded to the legislature. We cannot allow that. We must call to question anything considered untoward.

“Goje’s house was invaded, we don’t know the reason. This kind of whistle blowing should be driven by intelligence,’ he said

Similarly,Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP- Edo) said that the House must put a stop to the undue harassment of innocent citizens by security agencies in the country.

“The police should not get away with it. If a senator can be so treated. Where is the fate of the ordinary Nigerians?. We must put a stop to it,”Ogun added

However, Rep Ahmed Musa Soba (APC- Kaduna) who spoke against the motion said it was “judgmental”.

He argued that taking a stand on the police invasion of Goje’s residence, without an investigation negated the principle of separation of power and will subject the House to public ridicule .

Soba said that it was the duty of the executive arm of government to arrest and investigate perceived crimes.

He stressed that asking police to return document was tantamount to asking them to return their exhibits.

The House also resolved to Set-up an Ad-hoc Committee to invite the IGP to appear before it to explain what warranted the invasion and the laws that backed the Force to carry out such operations.

The adhoc committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks for further legislative action.

But, the Presidency, through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate),said it has waded into the raid saga involving the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Danjuma Goje.

The Senior Special adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, in a press statement issued yesterday, and titled: “Resolution of issues Re: Nigeria Police Force and Senator Danjuma Goje”, said the Presidency intervened by reaching out to both parties involved, and resorted to dialogue as way of reaching positive resolution on the matter.