Gombe 2019: Dankwambo seeks support for Bala Tinka

From David Hassan, Gombe state

As scheming and manipulations continue to fill the political space ahead of the 2019 general elections, Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has called on the people of Gombe State to support the ambition of a famous contractor in the State, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka.

Dankwambo made the call through his Deputy, Mr. Charles Iliya, during the 20th anniversary celebration of Tinka’s Company, Tinka Point Limited, held at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

According to the Governor, following the track record and hard work of Tinka, the people of the State should support him in achieving whatever ambition he has.

After extolling the virtues of Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka, he said “if people of Gombe want to send someone who will represent them well, then here is Tinka”.

He said, “Bala Tinka dines and wines with the high and mighty due to his hard work. He has equally eased some of our problems as a government by employing hundreds of youth in his company”.

Speaking earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Dr. Bala Bello Tinka said, through hard work and resilience, the Gombe based construction company started as a small enterprise called Bala Tinka Enterprise, and in 1986, he incorporated the company into a sub-contractor with Impressit Bakalori.