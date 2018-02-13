Gombe govt solicits UNICEF support to end HIV scourge

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Gombe state government has solicited support from the United Nation Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) to end the scourge of HIV in the country.

Secretary to Gombe State Government, SSG, Mr. James Pisagih represented by the Permanent Secretary of General Duties Usman Shamaki stated this yesterday in Gombe during a two- day programme of 2018 states engagement plant organized by UNICEF Bauchi Field Office.

He said UNICEF has withdrawn its support to HIV intervention in the state and therefore called on the organization to reconsider its stand in order to eradicate the scourge in the state.

According to the SSG, following the intervention of UNICEF “D” field office, through state coordinating office GOMSACA and other relevant partners, cases of HIV has reduced tremendously in the state from 8.2percent to 4.0percent.

Speaking at the occasion, officer in-charge UNICEF Bauchi Field Office Idrissa Yeo described the first joint planning meeting held in Gombe which comprises participants from Taraba, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe states as timely.

He said the federal government and UNICEF have started a 5 year programme which will be implemented in 2018 to 2022 which according to him is the first time that UNICEF is bringing neighboring states to plan together is a result of good collaboration the organization has enjoyed and continue to enjoy with the Gombe state government.

While commending Gombe government for the launch of the End Violence Campaign in 2017 with the establishment of the Child Rights Act Domestication Committee, Yeo said this will lead to the passage of Child Rights Act in the state.

He explained that, the implementation of the 2017 work plans, UNICEF which is a member of the United Nations System in Nigeria engaged with federal government to develop the United Development Assistant Framework which forms the basis of the UNICEF Country Programme Development in Nigeria.