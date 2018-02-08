Gov. Abubakar urges 19 new commissioners to be steadfast

Share This





















Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar has urged the 19 newly sworn in commissioners to demonstrate exemplary leadership, be steadfast and diligent.

Governor Abubakar who gave the charge on Wednesday at the ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall Wunti Bauchi said that the commissioners were chosen on merit and that their allegiance should rest with the people of Bauchi irrespective of ethnicity or status or religious background.

He said “we appointed people with impeccable character, and the choice is on merit, as the chief executives of your various ministries.

“I want to draw your attention to the fact that the State Executive Council is the highest body to make policy for the state. You should be above board in all your endeavors and concentrate on the assigned duties,” he charged the officials.

According to him, the Constitution has clearly defined the roles they are to perform, hence there is no room for indulgence, embezzlement or dishonesty.

He advised the newly appointed commissioners in the state to observed the principles of equity, fairness and justice as watch words in the discharge of their official duties, while accountability and prudence should be their new resolve.