Gov Badaru condemns extra judicial killing of commercial driver

From Mika\’il Tsoho, Dutse

Following the extra-judicial killing of NURTW member, Malam Husaini Alasan Andaza by the security personal at Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarter in Jigawa state, the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar has described the incident as unprofessional.

The governor made the condemnation yesterday when the Corps Mashal of the federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Dutse.

Governor Badaru said that, “it is very unfortunate that some of the security officers in Nigeria lack skills on how to handle a civil case without resulting violence.”

“According to the report that reach us, what had happened could have been avoided if handle diligently, by your training, you should know when to quit avoiding what had happened “he said.

The governor,also blamed the road safety corps on the increment of accident in Jigawa state, as he related the recent auto-crash that claimed 18 lives with negligence of FRSC in the state.

Badaru also said, the state government will do all its best to ensured the speed limit device is fix in the over sixty vehicles distributed to NURTW and NARTO in the state.

He then assured more support to the security in the state for maintaining a peaceful Jigawa state.

It could be recalled that, the Late Hussaini Andaza a member of NURTW, a father of 23 children and also caregiver to 3 orphans was shot to death by a member of NSCDC during a disagreement between Federal Road Safety Corps and members of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers.

According to the press release, the unfortunate incident happened on 14th July 2017. During which also a police man sustained injuries from the gun shot by the NSCDC.