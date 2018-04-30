Gov. Gaidam conferred with honourary Doctorate in Law by Sudan women varsity

Share This





















By Our Correspondent

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has been conferred with an honourary doctorate degree in law by Ahfad University for Women in Omdurman, Sudan in recognition of the governor’s effort in promoting education and women’s education in particular and for “using lean resources to make big impact in the lives of the people of Yobe State”.

The University also noted Gaidam’s commitment to improving public infrastructure in the state, especially the construction of a new teaching hospital and a new college of medical sciences in Yobe State University.

Ahfad Women’s University, amongst other key interventions of the governor, also lauded his free medication policy for pregnant women and children from 0 to 5 years.

Governor Gaidam has sponsored over 1400 Yobe students for various degree and post graduate degree courses in different countries of the world including Sudan.