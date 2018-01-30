Gov Obaseki denies approving creation of cattle colonies

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Governor of Edo state has dismissed alleged statements credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved land for the establishment of cattle colonies in the State.

He said the state government had not entered into any agreement for cattle colonies, ”in any part of Edo state.”

He said the claim was the PDP’s concoction, fabrication, and that the aim of the dying party, peopled by rogues and bandits, was to attempt to smear the rising profile and image of the his administration.

He said: ”PDP’s resort to outright falsehood as a tactic for redeeming its irredeemable image, demonstrates the party’s lack of capacity to engage in intellectual and ideological contestations. Only a hopeless party like the PDP tells such barefaced, blatant and brazen lies because it has no issues to bring to the table.”

He also added that it was not true that the state government was not doing anything about the activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in Edo North.

”The security challenges we face today in Nigeria’s North East region originated with the PDP. Every educated Nigerian knows that the nation’s security apparatus are controlled by the federal government and it will amount to sheer mischief to blame Governor Obaseki for the nation’s security challenges.

”The Edo State Government is working assiduously to attend to all the needs of Edo people and residents in the state including the protection of lives and properties and will not be distracted by the false and bogus claims of the bandits who ruined Edo State when they were in power.”