Gov. Shettima calls for proscription of PDP

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor of Borno State and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, NGF, Kashim Shettima has called for outright proscription of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, stating that it is an evil party.

Governor Shettima who made this call yesterday in Makurdi during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom to congratulate him on the emergency of a new Tor Tiv, accused the party of being responsible for under- development of the nation.

He also maintained strongly that if President Muhammadu Buahari had not emerged as president of the Nigeria, the country would have gone into extinction,

The NGF chair said that 2017 would mark a watershed in the politics of Nigeria just as he added the the NGF does not owe any apology to Nigerians for its political actions.

On the incessant Fulani attacks in most parts of the North, Shettima stressed that NGF would continue to provide enabling environment for peaceful co-existence, stating they are determined to transform their States into an egalitarian society.

While congratulating the Tiv nation for the peaceful selection of Tor Tiv the fifth ,Prof. James Ayatse, he announced the donation of one hundred cows for the coronation and promised to mobilize all the northern governors to witness the installation.

He praised Sen. George Akume as a great leader who possesses the same qualities as Joseph Tarka and also eulogized Governor Samuel Ortom as a great leader who personifies modesty, wisdom and humility.