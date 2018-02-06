Gov. Yari, deputy have no romance with bandits, Zamfara govt replies Marafa

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The Zamfara state government has in strong terms dismissed allegations made by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, representing Zamfara central, before the Senate claiming that Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and his Deputy, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala are having romance with armed bandits.

This was pronounced to newsmen yesterday in Gusau the state capital by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, describing the allegations as baseless and fictitious as well as crusade to smear the good image of the state government.

“It is unfortunate to hear this from Senator Marafa who has never even for once, assisted the state government in tackling the security issues.

“All the efforts that the state government has been making in the fight against gunmen attacks in the state as well as the support and assistance given to victims of such attacks never had any inputs from the senator.

“This is a person who had made his base Abuja and only contacts his constituents through social media or representatives that do not even belong to any political class,” he stated.

Dankande said, the display of utterances and behavior of Senator Marafa has featured “indiscipline, non- chalance of him to his constituency and total disrespect against the entire people of the state and the governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state and is willing to use all available sources to get rid of the menace in the state”.

The Commissioner further lamented that, the issue of insecurity is a national phenomenon, saying all the states were facing security challenges particularly as regards to current happenings in Benue, Yobe, Kaduna, Rivers, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states to mention but few.

He said, Governor Yari’s administration has to be commended in terms of paying most needed attention to security matters which made it worth of emulation having constituted a Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala which recovered thousands of weapons from repentant bandits in the state.

The Commissioner therefore, advised the Senator to identify with his people who voted him to the National Assembly by coming to his constituency frequently and support the state government in the fight against insurgency towards restoration of peace, law and order.