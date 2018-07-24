Governor Dickson condoles IGP over Coomasie’s death

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris on the death of former IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie.

The Governor said the late IGP was one of the finest in the history of policing.

While praying God for the repose of his soul, Governor Dickson who himself was a Police Officer, also prayed God to give the police and his family the fortitude to bear the loss which he said is clearly irredeemable.

A press statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted Dickson as having made the remarks yesterday, when he paid a condolence visit on Idris at Force headquarters, Abuja. Coomassie was IGP between 1993 and 1999. The IGP thanked Governor Dickson for the visit and commended him for being a good Ambassador of the Nigeria Police.